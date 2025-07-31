Obituary: Jessica "Jessie" Monique (Barone) Quejado

With broken hearts, we announce the passing of Jessica Monique Quejado (Barone), who left this world on July 28, 2025, at the age of 41 in Great Falls, Montana. Born on November 12, 1983, in Corona, California, Jessie brought light, laughter, and fierce love to everyone blessed to know her.

Jessie was a devoted Christian whose faith anchored her life and shaped the way she loved—with purpose, strength, and compassion. She was a woman of radiant spirit—bold, stubborn, loyal, and full of grace. Her laugh could fill a room, her hugs could calm a storm, and her presence was nothing short of magnetic.

She was a devoted, caring, mother to her four beloved children: Hailieanne Claire, Alyxandra Benancia, Audiana Rebecca, and Hero Christopher-Joaquin, all of whom were her greatest joy and proudest legacy. Jessie lived and breathed for her kids, and her love for them was fierce, unshakable, and unconditional.

She is deeply mourned by her parents, Claire Marie and James Ramsey and David and Laura Barone; her siblings, Sonja Gordon and Joshua Barone; her treasured grandparents Grandma and Grandpa Garza, Grandma and Grandpa Negich, Grandma and Grandpa Barone, and Grandma and Grandpa Fowler; her cherished nieces Jameson, Rawlings, Gianna, Sofia, and Gabriella; and countless aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who were touched by her kindness and unforgettable soul.

Jessie will be remembered for her signature kissy-face selfies, her perfect black eyeliner, bold red lipstick, and favorite jean jacket—symbols of her fire and flair. But above all, she will be remembered as a woman who gave all she had to those she loved, even when it cost her everything.

A Funeral Service honoring Jessie’s life will be held on Monday, August 4, 2025, at 1PM with a viewing one-hour prior at Croxford Funeral Home in Great Falls, Montana. All who loved her are welcome to attend and celebrate the beautiful life she lived.

Though our hearts are shattered, we take comfort in knowing she is now at peace, resting in the arms of her Savior, and watching over her babies with the same fierce love that guided her life here on Earth.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.