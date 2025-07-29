Obituary: Thomas Clyde Railsback

Thomas Clyde Railsback was born on September 5, 1947, in Oberlin, KS to Gordon C. and Ethel N. (Cathcart) Railsback. Tom died at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls, MT on July 21, 2025.

He attended a rural elementary school near Oberlin and graduated from high school there. He attended college at Fort Hays State, attaining degrees in music and history.

He joined the U.S. Army and was later honorably discharged. He taught school in Kansas and later worked for the federal government in Denver, CO and Great Falls, MT.

While in Montana, he was a member of various antique tractor organizations, the American Legion, First Baptist Church, and the Great Falls Municipal Band.

He is survived by sisters, Mary (Mike) Dicke and Marian Railsback; nephews, Jeff Hayward and Ben (Emily) Dicke; nieces, Anne (Jack) Griffin and Emily (Matt) Beigel; and several great nephews.

A memorial service will take place on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Great Falls, Montana.

Memorial contributions may be made directly to First Baptist Church of Great Falls or the Great Falls Municipal Band.

