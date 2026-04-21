Obituary: Beverly Ann Johnston

Beverly Ann (Gruenhagen) Johnston, aged 86, passed away on Saturday April 18, 2026, at Great Falls Clinic after a short illness. Her family is grateful that she enjoyed good health and independence until her passing.

Bev was born on February 29, 1940, in Great Falls, Montana to William and Helen Gruenhagen and was raised by her aunt and uncle Mary and Leo Traun. She graduated from Great Falls Central Catholic High School in 1959 and then attended Great Falls Commercial College. Bev worked at the theaters in downtown Great Falls during her teen years, and the Anaconda Copper Mining Traffic Department in early adulthood. She had a long tenure at the Great Falls Clinic where she worked for more than 30 years, developing life-long friendships.

Bev’s great love was Carl T. Johnston Jr., whom she married in 1966 and shared a life with until his passing in 1998. They were introduced by his sister Joyce, who was both a dear friend and sister-in-law. Together they raised two children, Helen and Jay. Bev loved motherhood, and eventually grandmother-hood to her granddaughter Erin. Christmastime will never be the same without Bev’s date and Spritz cookies, and every holiday table will be missing a tray of her famed deviled eggs.

Bev was a fiber artist, and loved embroidery, cross-stitching, quilting, crocheting, and most recently knitting. She created many beautiful quilts for friends, family, and local charities. You knew you were truly part of Bev’s family once she made you one of her signature oversized Christmas stockings. She had a beautiful garden and looked forward to planting her flowerpots and meticulously maintaining her flower beds each summer. She was active in her community and enjoyed attending community concerts and the Bud Nichols jazz band at the Gibson Park bandshell.

Always a card shark, Bev’s most beloved family tradition was playing a few hands of Shanghai Rummy every time they got together. She was a ruthless competitor. As a leap year baby, Bev celebrated her “21st” birthday in Las Vegas at the age of 84 with her family. The Dallas Cowboys should know they lost a die-hard fan in Bev, and we wish them well this next season in her honor.

She is survived by her children, Helen (Randy) Gerringa, Jay (April) Johnston; grandchildren, Erin (Brandon) Nordquist, Drew and Kylie Anderson; sister-in-law, Joyce Mills; nieces, Susan (James) Schrade, Barb Henderson; nephew, Scott (Jill) Henderson, and many beloved extended relatives. She is preceded in death by her parents, aunt and uncle, Mary and Leo Traun, husband, Carl Johnston Jr., brother, Robert (Jean) Gruenhagen, grandson, Chase Nordquist, sister-in-law, Kay Anstey, brother-in-law, Sherman Mills, and niece, Stephanie Ball.

Services will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church including a vigil service at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, and a funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2026. Inurnment will follow Mass at Mount Olivet Cemetery with reception held at Schnider Funeral home. In lieu of flowers Bev’s family encourages donations to the charity of your choice in her name.

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