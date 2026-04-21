Obituary: Ronald Howard Olson

On Monday, April 13, 2026, we said our final goodbyes to our beloved husband, father, uncle and good friend, Ronald Howard Olson, 73, of Great Falls, MT. Cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home,

Ronald was born October 26, 1952, in Cut Bank, MT to Howard and Clara Holmen Olson. The family moved to Great Falls, where Ron graduated from CMR High School in 1972.

He joined the US Army shortly after graduation and served for three years, with an honorable discharge in 1975. He married Marie Beasley in 1978. They were blessed with two loving daughters, and remained together for 48 years until his passing.

An avid outdoorsman, Ron enjoyed hunting and fishing and went camping most summers. He was an excellent swimmer and loved to go scuba diving when the weather permitted.

He worked for General Mills as a miller until his retirement. As a veteran, he belonged to the VFW, the American Legion and was a member of Eagles.

Ron is survived by his loving wife, Marie; two daughters, Julie Olson and Jessie Olson, also of Great Falls; sister, Cindy Houghton of Vancouver, WA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Clara and his sister, Pat Moore.

Donations may be made to Eagle Mount, Special Olympics or Rescue Dogs.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.