Obituary: Daniel "Dan" Robert Mathes

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Daniel Robert Mathes, 39, of Great Falls, who passed away peacefully on April 12, 2026, surrounded by family.

Dan was born on June 28, 1986, in Great Falls to Daniel and Melisa (Lesh) Mathes. He spent his early years as an only child before welcoming his younger brother, Zach Mathes, into the family. Dan grew up surrounded by close family and friends and had a deep love for sports from a young age. During his high school years, he traveled across the state playing football and basketball, always supported by his biggest fans—his parents, brother, and grandparents, Robert and Lorraine Lesh. Dan shared an extraordinary and deeply special bond with his grandfather, one that was evident to all who knew them.

Dan graduated from Great Falls High School and went on to build a life grounded in family, connection, and resilience. He was known for his undeniable intelligence and his rare ability to know exactly what to say at just the right time. Whether offering guidance, humor, or comfort, Dan had a way of making people feel understood and supported.

At the age of 29, Dan welcomed his beautiful daughter, Freya Lorraine Mathes, into the world. His love for Freya was constant and unwavering, and their bond was truly unbreakable. She was his light and his greatest motivation to live a stronger, happier, and healthier life.

A few years later, Dan met the love of his life, Cynthia. Their relationship was filled with kindness, laughter, and deep love. Together, they built a home and a family, bringing their daughters, Freya and Alexis, together in a life full of comfort, safety, and creating memories as a united family. In October 2024, Dan and Cynthia welcomed their son, Jaxon Robert Mathes. Dan was incredibly proud of his baby boy, and Jaxon’s love for his dad will endure forever.

Dan found his greatest joy in the outdoors and in time spent with those he loved most. He loved hunting, spending time at the family cabin in Neihart, and fishing with the kids. Some of the most cherished memories were made building dams in the creek, annual dirt bike rides to Big Baldy with his father and brother and taking endless laps around the cabin with his children, niece and nephews—moments filled with laughter, adventure, and pure joy.

Dan was preceded in death by his grandfather, Robert Lesh; grandmother, Lorraine Lesh; and uncle, Randy Lesh.

He is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia; daughters, Freya and Alexis; and son, Jaxon. He is also survived by his parents, Daniel and Melisa Mathes; grandfather, Don (Millie) Mathes; brother, Zach Mathes (Meghan); and niece and nephews, Finlii, Colt, and Maverick Mathes.

Those who knew Dan saw SISU in him every day — a quiet strength, an unshakable resilience, and the courage to keep going no matter what. That spirit will continue to guide his family and all who loved him.

We love you to the moon and back.

Please join us for a celebration of life on Sunday, April 26, at 1:00 pm at the Great Falls Elks Lodge, Great Falls

To share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.