Obituary: Henry Nagamori

Henry Nagamori passed away on April 6, 2026. A Memorial Service is being held for him on April 25, 2026, at Croxford Funeral Home at 11AM with a reception to follow at the Moose Lodge. Henry was born in the Fort Benton hospital December 5, 1939. His parents, Eisaku and Aya Nagamori took him home to the farm they leased. Henry lived in that house the rest of his life. During the Second World War the landowner got permission for Eisaku to continue farming the land. But they had to have an elderly gentleman live in their home. Probably because the Nagamori's were not allowed to speak Japanese and they were not doing anything wrong, so this gentleman spent many days teaching this cute toddler English. Therefore, Henry spoke perfect English. After the war the landowner wanted to sell the farm to the Nagamori’s but could not so a trust was set up and Henry bought the farm while in grade school.

Henry started farming before he could reach the peddles so they built them up so he could drive the tractor. Henry went to grade school in the three-room Loma school. He transferred to Fort Benton in eighth grade, when he met his lifelong friend Russ Salsberry from Floweree. He was straight A student, class president all four years, student council years 3- 4, yearbook editor 4, VP and president, JV and varsity football, boy’s state, and FFA all four years. He was a national FFA vice president and spent a year promoting FFA. In 1961 he was named American Star Farmer of the year. In honor of his over 50 years’ service the Chouteau County Conservation District named their Scholarship after him.

He was active in the local, district, and State Montana Farmers Union, and attended many national FU annual meeting throughout the US. Henry attended the 7th group of the leadership training program at Bozeman with a grant from the Kellog foundation for nine college graduates chosen by the local extension. His group went to Washington, DC and Japan, where Henry met his sister Umiko for the first time. The over 1,000 alumni members formed a group called MLDA (Montana Leadership Development Association). This group dwindled to less than 2 dozen. They still met once a year somewhere in Montana and gave a tour or lecture about a local interest in that town, until covid.

Henry started volunteering at Chouteau County Fair in high school, he was the agriculture supervisor for many years, judging agriculture division last summer. Henry was a founding member of the Chouteau County Tractor Pullers, winning several trophies, serving as treasure on the board, giving scholarships each year after they quit having pulls. Henry was an active member of the Great Falls Montana Moose Lodge since 1986. He became a member of the Rainbow Garden Club of Great Falls.

In the early fall of 1982, he went to a dance in the crystal ballroom at the Great Falls Rainbow, where Vanette asked Henry to dance her favorite waltz. In April Henry asked Vanette to marry him. They were marred in Great Falls at the West side Methodist Church on May 21,1983. Dancing and attending organizations and activities with her family in Great Falls were their main social activities. When they got married Vanette had a very large extended family.

Henry was preceded in death by his parents, Eisaku and Aya Nagamori; sisters Umeko and Eiichi and his son Sam E. Nagamori.

He is survived by his wife Vanette Nagamori (Nelson, Dougherty); son Dan Doughtery (Julie); daughter, Alicia Bach (Vance); grandsons, Kaden Bach and Asher Doughtery; and granddaughters, Hanna Bach, Jasmin Doughtery, Jade Doughtery and Faith Doughtery.

The family requests donations be made to Benefis Peace Hospice.

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