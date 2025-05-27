Obituary: Bonnie Messman

Bonnie Messman, born Maybelle Lorraine Hamiliton (Anderson), aged 92, of Great Falls, MT, died on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at her home at the Grandview.

Bonnie Messman was born on August 25, 1932, in Fargo, ND. She attended Great Falls High School and later worked at the Rainbow Hotel for seventeen years. She then left the workforce to take on the role of the family Matriarch. She and her husband Richard “Dick” Messman raised their five children in Great Falls.

Her many hobbies and interests included dancing, camping, water skiing at Holter Lake, ceramics, stained glass, painting, and knitting. Family holiday meals, including the table setting, were a grand affair.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Dick; daughter, Colette; son, Alan Figarelle; and grandson, Sean Figarelle. She is survived by her daughter, Virginia (Mike) Keating; son, Steve Messman, all of Great Falls, and daughter, Linda Jo (Mike) Mitchell, of Leeds, UT; and her daughter-in-law, Phyllis Figarelle of Lake Havasu City, AZ. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.