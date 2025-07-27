Obituary: Jean A. Greene

Jean A. Greene, 41, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Monday, July 21, 2025. Jean was born on January 18, 1984, in Layton, UT, to William “Joe” and Laura J. (Prothero) Trainor.

The family moved to Spain and then returned to Montana, settling in Anaconda, where Jean attended school. Following her school years, she was blessed with an amazing daughter, Tanicha. Jean later married and had a very talented son, Billy.

The family then moved to Rudyard where Jean worked as an administrative assistant at Belle Pulses. In 2023, Jean married Austin W. Greene, her true love, and with that marriage she gained another son and wonderful friend, Jamie. The couple moved to Havre in April 2025.

Jean enjoyed sunsets at their new house, her flowers, long drives, cooking, listening to music, watching crime shows, comedies and DIY shows, and anything in nature, especially fishing, camping, and sitting around the campfire.

She was an avid reader, and time with her family was most important to her.

Jean is survived by her husband, Austin W. Greene, of Havre; children, Tanicha M. Hudson, Billy J. Riding, and Jamie A. Greene, all of Havre; parents, Joe and Laura Trainor of Rudyard; brother, Patrick (Nina) Trainor of Butte; nephews, Daniel and Blaine Trainor; niece, Natalynn Trainor; mother-in-law, Pamela (Alby) Martinez of Great Falls; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She is also survived by her dog, Axyl, and step-cat, Bearcat. She was preceded in death by her grandparents.

Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of her life will be held later this year. Holland & Bonine Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Jean’s family has suggested that, to help defray final expenses, donations be made to Holland & Bonine Funeral Home.

