Obituary: Edwin L. Torres III

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Edwin L. Torres III, who departed this life on July 22, 2025, at the age of 36. He was a beloved husband, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend.

Edwin was a man of strong passions, quick wit, and a heart that didn’t always wear itself on his sleeve—but it was there. A lifelong lover of video games, he found both escape and solace in the worlds he explored on screen. Gaming wasn’t just a pastime - it was a way he connected, challenged himself, and found peace in his own rhythm.

Though separated from his wife at the time of his passing, Edwin played a meaningful role in Kaitlin’s life. Their story was layered, full of highs and lows, but Kaitlin remains grateful for the moments shared and the love that once lived between them.

Edwin was a son, brother, nephew, and cousin. His father, sisters, aunts, uncles, and cousins now have a permanent void in their hearts that can never be filled. Their lives will never be the same.

Edwin’s father was always in awe of his son’s unwavering loyalty to those he loved, the purity of his heart, and the beauty of his soul. Edwin’s journey was not easy, his pains and struggles were felt exponentially by his father, sisters, and those that loved him. Despite their love and support Edwin is gone. His father and family will always be grateful for the time they had with him and pray that Edwin has finally found the peace that he could not find on this earth. Edwin will be missed, never forgotten, and always cherished.

He is survived by his wife, Kaitlin; father, Edwin L. Torres Jr.; mother, Theresa Day; and stepfather, Jim Brandt; siblings, Melissa and Tia Torres, Tyler and Zachary Brandt, and Misty (Jim) Anderson; aunts, (Titis) Laura Zuniga, Melissa Gutierrez, Ivette Guzman, Miriam Torres, and Dee Torres; uncles, Peter Guzman, Samuel Terron, and Raymond Torres; cousins, Robert Zuniga, Erika, Atreus, and Lainey Guzman, Johnathan Guzman and family, Terron and Torres families, Jenaira Little and family, Giselle Bodden and family; and beloved nephews, Magnus and Freya Anderson. He was preceded in death by, his grandmother, Jackie Day and grandfather, Edwin L. Torres Sr. All of whom will continue to carry his spirit forward.

A memorial service will be held to honor his life at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at O’Connor Memorial Chapel. Friends and family are invited to share stories and memories that reflect the real Edwin—funny, complicated, deeply human, and unforgettable.

“May you rest now, Edwin. The game isn’t over - you’ve just moved on to the next level.”

