Obituary: Michael "Mike" D. Wood

Michael “Mike” D. Wood, of Fort Shaw, MT died on June 23, 2025. According to his wishes, he was cremated, and his ashes are to be scattered in the mountains where many of his most joyous days were spent.

Mike was born on November 15, 1957, in Cozad, Nebraska, but he grew up in southwestern Nebraska near Stockville.

He was one of four kids born to Bob and Peg Wood. His sisters, JoAnn Foster and Diane Rooks, live in Fort Shaw. His brother, Rob Wood resides in Erie, Pennsylvania with his wife, Olive. Scott Foster, his riding buddy, also lives in Fort Shaw.

Mike went to tech school in Goodland, Kansas before coming back to Nebraska to farm. Soon after, he married and moved to North Platte where he worked for UPS. Once retired, he quickly relocated to Fort Shaw, MT.

Mike was an avid fisherman, hunter, and general outdoor enthusiast. However, many people knew him from the seat of a Harley Davidson.

He is survived by his two sons, Brandon (Manitou Springs, CO) and Jeremy Wood (Maxwell, NE); and his daughter, Tiffany Harrison lives in El Paso, TX. He has three grandkids, Datona, Rei, and Dylan.

