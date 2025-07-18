Obituary: Gordon W. Schubert

Gordon was born in Chinook, MT, to Oliver and Marie Schubert. He was the fifth of seven children. After his mother passed, his father remarried Laura Matchett, and their family grew to a total of twelve children! Their family was full of love, adventure, and a large dinner table. Gordon never remembered getting pie, as it never made its way to his end of the table.

He attended and graduated from Chinook High School. After high school, he enlisted in the Montana National Guard with his brothers, where they worked on tanks. The military took him to California, where he met the love of his life, Laurel Guy. He liked her 1955 Chevy and asked for a ride, and the rest is history.

They were married on October 17, 1958, and bought a home in San Luis Obispo. They welcomed their first child, Julie, in 1959, followed by Kerry and then Mike as the years went on. Around this time, Gordon persuaded Laurel to move back to Montana to be closer to his family. We still don’t know how he convinced a beach girl to move to Havre, MT!

Back in Montana, Gordon began working for his brothers at Schubert Brothers Construction. When work slowed down, he started barbering in Great Falls, which led the family to move to Ulm, MT. That winter was brutally cold, and on the coldest night of the year, they welcomed Rich. It was so cold, Gordon had to bring the car batteries inside at night just to start the car. Rich was the perfect addition to complete their family.

Gordon continued barbering and also owned apartments and rental homes until he began working for Western Airlines. He loved working with airplanes and being part of the airline industry. After retiring from Western, (now Delta), he returned to barbering.

During these years, Gordon was blessed with many grandchildren, who were the joy of his life. Going to Gramma and Papa’s was a treasured part of growing up. Gordon passed down a love for the great outdoors to his kids, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and BBQ’er. In his younger years, he was a cowboy who rode horses deep into the Montana wilderness.

Most of his favorite stories involved his younger brother, Larry, and the wild adventures they shared, usually accompanied by a nice cold beer. In the 1970s, Gordon and Larry started an annual hunting camp with their sons. Later, Gordon’s grandchildren, Andrew and Jennifer, joined the tradition. This trip became, and still remains, a highlight of the year for the family, now including new members like the Tilleman boys. This past year marked the 48th year of that tradition.

After retiring, Gordon and Laurel spent winters snowbirding in Yuma, AZ, along with all of Gordon’s siblings. They rented from the same RV park and remained very close. Those years were full of special memories and warm weather. Gordon would often call his kids in Montana to ask how cold it was while he sat in shorts, BBQing dinner.

Gordon and Laurel loved taking their grandkids camping every summer, including trips to Beaver Creek for the annual 4th of July reunion, Duck Lake, and Lincoln. Their motorhome racked up many miles, all documented by Laurel’s faithful camera.

After Laurel passed, Gordon met Marje Purkett, and together they embraced a second chance at love. They shared many joyful years camping, dancing, and traveling to Yuma. They also shared a deep love for their country and were proudly patriotic. Gordon loved his country deeply and was proud of his time in the service. He flew the American flag in his yard until the day he died.

Gordon was one of a kind, always smiling and full of life. His laugh was contagious, and his “duck talk” became a beloved trademark with his grandchildren. He was endlessly proud of his family and would do anything for them. He loved telling stories and being surrounded by the people he loved most. He leaves behind a powerful legacy and lasting memories. His family is truly honored to be part of his story, so cheers to Gordon, and may we all remember the good times.

Gordon is survived by his children, Julie Roberts (Howd), Kerry Schubert (Heidi), Michael Schubert (Tammy), and Richard Schubert (Tara); his grandchildren, Michelle, Christine, Andrew, Jennifer, Aaron, Anna, Amanda, and Grace; 13 great-grandchildren; and one special great-great-grandson. He is also survived by his brothers, Cliff and Kenny; sisters, Debbie and Penny; his special friend, Marje Purkett; and countless nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Laurel Schubert; his parents, Oliver and Marie; Laura Schubert; his brothers, Everett, Allen, Ronnie, Jack, and Larry; and his sisters, Mary Lou and Shirley.

A very special thank you to Benefis Peace Hospice for all that they did for us.

Memorial Services will be held at Ulm Bible Church on August 30, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. with a graveside service with military honors to follow at Ulm Cemetery. After that, there will be a luncheon reception back at the church, and all are welcome!

