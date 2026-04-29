Obituary: Carla Jean McCarty

MahbiyaMagazu Kmuga Waka Wiya (Sacred Rainbow Cloud Woman)

Carla passed away in the early morning hours on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at Peace Hospice House in Great Falls, Montana after a short battle with cancer.

Her family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff there for the respect and compassion Carla was given in her treatment which allowed her to pass with dignity and peace.

She was born on December 3, 1949, to Enright Jackson and Ethel Johnson in Frazer, Montana. She had seven siblings and grew up in and around Frazer. She attended Dawson College in Glendive, where she received her degree in Medical Transcription.

She had a previous marriage before meeting the love of her life, Dennis McCarty, in Chinook. They went on to marry and raise their kids in Havre and Great Falls. They spent the next 42 years building a life of happiness with their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Carla left behind her love and husband, Dennis McCarty; three children, Nicol “Nikki” Jackson, Natalie “Nat” Coble (Scott), and Michael “Mike” Jackson (Alana); his four children, Daniel McCarty, Michael, Anne, and Dennis Jr; 12 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren; along with numerous adopted grands and greats. She also leaves behind two siblings, brother, Richard “Dude” Jackson and sister, Paula Tennant; and too many other relatives, friends, and family to count.

She always made sure all were loved and knew it. She always had a kind and encouraging word to give and a helping hand when needed. Carla touched and impacted many, many lives throughout her journey. She has shown what it means to be kind without enabling, strong without being aggressive, and loving beyond belief.

Carla was preceded in death by her parents, Enright and Ethel; brothers, Benjamin, William, and Melvin; sisters, Noralie and Jonnie Patricia; two grandchildren, Damon The Boy and Andee Nicol The Boy; as well as, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Cremation to take place at O’Connor Funeral Home with a four day feed to follow at her home in Great Falls. Per her wishes, there will be no wake, no services, and no burial. She only asked that all who knew her come to her home and join the family for a meal and a sharing of memories of her.

To share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.