Obituary: Donald (Don) Norvin Jungling

Donald (Don) Norvin Jungling was born in Minot, North Dakota on June 24, 1941 to John and Milda Jungling. His family moved from Upham to Max, ND when Don was a child where they farmed. Don graduated from Max Public High School in 1959 and went to the University of North Dakota where he majored in history and English. After graduating in 1963, he taught history and English in Stanley, ND. It was in Stanley where Don met his wife, Janice (Dunlop), and they married on April 17, 1965. They were married 61 years to the day.

Don and Janice moved to Great Falls, Montana in 1966 where he was hired as a teacher at the newly established C.M. Russell high school. Don taught history, economics, and geography at CMR until he retired. During this time, he became the announcer for the CMR football and basketball teams, announcing the games with enthusiasm as the “Golden Voice of the Rustlers” for many years and becoming a life-long fan.

Shortly after moving to Great Falls, Don became a dad to two children, Laurie and Mark, and enjoyed playing and watching sports, and going to games with them as kids. As they grew, Don and his family became avid summer campers at nearby lakes and mountains, and Don especially enjoyed camping and hiking in Glacier National Park, Seeley Lake, and the Cave Mountain area. Don and the family also traveled extensively throughout the U.S., visiting historical sites, attending Broadway plays, and going to baseball games across the country as well as visiting their many relatives in North Dakota.

Don was active in the Lutheran Church during his whole life and had a strong but quiet faith, living his trust in God and love for neighbor through his actions more than words. In the different Lutheran congregations he attended, he served as a Sunday School teacher, Confirmation helper, council member, usher and in many other roles in the church. Don also became a leader for several years as part of the Men’s Bible Study Fellowship International (BSF).

After over 25 years of teaching, Don retired and served his community and church in other ways, including as part of the newly created Youth Justice Council in Great Falls. Don loved to visit with people, including those who were homebound, friends, and next-door neighbors who became a second family. During his retirement, he got to fulfill his dream of watching as much of the Cleveland Indians (now Guardians) and the Cleveland Browns as possible, even going to baseball games with his son. He and Janice also traveled extensively with their RV, staying in multiple RV parks across the western U.S. and joining his daughter for hiking opportunities.

In 2005, Don and Janice moved to the Saddlebrook retirement community near Tucson, AZ. They continued to travel on cruises to Alaska, the Baltic States and enjoyed staying at their family’s timeshare in many different locations, including Hawaii, Colorado, and Sedona, with family and friends. Don loved animals and went to visit his grand-cats and dogs as often as he could. He was quick to make friends and enjoyed driving around in his golf cart to visit his Saddlebrook neighbors and take care of their pets.

In 2012, Don was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and slowly lost his outgoing personality. He spent several years in nursing care until he died peacefully on April 17, 2026 with Janice at his side. His Christian faith remained strong to the end!

Don’s family wants to thank the staff at La Rosa Nursing for caring for Don during the past years of his life and the many family members, friends, neighbors, fellow teachers, church family, and sport enthusiasts across North Dakota, Montana and Arizona for blessing his life with love and support.

Don is survived by his wife, Janice, his children, Laurie and Mark (Debbie), his close family friends Becky, Rob, Caitlin and Quinn, and his many nieces and nephews across the Jungling and Dunlop families. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Milda Jungling, his sister Lila, and his brother Kenneth.