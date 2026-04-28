Obituary: Robert Jesse Keyes

Robert Jesse Keyes, age 79, passed away on April 18, 2026, in Kalispell, Montana.

Robert was born on November 12, 1946, in Great Falls, Montana, to Dorothy Hilt Keyes and Jesse Adam Keyes. He grew up in Cascade, where he attended Cascade High School and enjoyed playing basketball.

In 1967, Robert enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served his country, including tours in South Korea, before being honorably discharged.

Following his military service, Robert worked for Great Northern Railroad, in Cascade, Montana, and Burlington Railroad, in Great Falls, Montana, until he retired.

Robert had a deep appreciation for the outdoors and especially enjoyed fishing with his brother Don and camping with his family. He valued time spent in nature and the simple moments it brought. Rob also enjoyed family get togethers, and talking to the younger generations.

He is survived by his stepdaughter, Sherrie Paulson of Lincoln, Montana; son, Brice Keyes; brother, Don Keyes; and several grandchildren.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy Hilt Keyes and Jesse Adam Keyes; wife, Shirley June Keyes; and sister, Helen Burge.

Robert will be remembered for his service, his strong work ethic, and his love of the outdoors.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.