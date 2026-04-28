Obituary: Patty Jones

Patty Jones of Great Falls, Montana, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2026, at the age of 85.

Patty was a remarkable woman whose warmth and generosity touched everyone who knew her. She had a special gift for baking, cooking, and creating a welcoming home. She was an instrumental part in opening the kitchen at the City Bar where she cooked her comforting soups and created many delicious sandwiches.

Her love extended to all creatures—especially her cats, the squirrels she fed, and the birds that delighted her—and to her beautiful garden, where she found joy and peace.

A devoted mother and grandmother, Patty cherished raising her three children and watching her many grandchildren grow, always offering guidance, laughter, and unconditional love. She also treasured her friendships, lively duplicate bridge games, and engaging with her community, leaving an indelible mark on everyone she met.

Patty is survived by her ex-husband, Fred Jones Jr; three children, Fred (Mary) Jones, Shelly (Chuck) Lynch, and Barb (Brad) Watson; along with beloved grandchildren, Loren (Livi) Jones, Mara (Blake) Mishler, Nicholas Jones, Harrison Jones, Matt Lynch, Meghan Lynch, Tanner (Taylour) Watson, Paige (Devon) Shortridge; four great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and best friend of 86 years, Carly Will.

Patty was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Jim Lennon, Jean Jovick, Bob Lennon, Joe Lennon, and Leroy Lennon; and grandson, Patrick Jones.

Her life was a testament to love, care, and the simple joys that make life rich: home, family, friends, and nature. Patty’s legacy of kindness, laughter, and nurturing will live on in all who were fortunate enough to know her.

A celebration of Patty’s life will be held Wednesday April 29, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. at the City Bar in Great Falls, where her family and friends will gather to honor her memory and the joy she brought to the world.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.