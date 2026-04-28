Obituary: Robert "Bob" Allen Porter

Robert “Bob” Allen Porter, 76, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2026, in Great Falls. Bob was born on September 2, 1949, in Wheeling, West Virginia to Charles and Esther Porter. He graduated from Union High School and proudly enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he dedicated 22 years of honorable service to his country.

During his military career, Bob achieved the rank of Senior Master Sergeant and served as a crew chief on the KC-135. He served in Vietnam and completed multiple temporary duty assignments around the world. Among his many awards and commendations, Bob was honored with the Bronze Star and the Meritorious Service Medal. While stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Bob retired on August 31, 1990, after a distinguished military career.

After retirement, Bob continued his lifelong love of aircraft by working for Boeing in Riyadh for six and a half years. It was during his time there that he discovered a passion for making knives, turning his craftsmanship into a small business and a beloved hobby.

On September 19, 1969, Bob married the love of his life, Linda Foley, in Waterloo, Nebraska. Together they built a beautiful life and raised five children.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Linda Porter of Great Falls; five children, Tracy LaCasse (Kumal) of Great Falls, Robert Porter Jr. of Fremont, Kristi Judd (Jeremy) of Salt Lake City, Mathew Porter of Brady, and Cari Owen (Jon) of Estero.

He also leaves behind 13 cherished grandchildren, Ashlee Hodke (Logan), Zack LaCasse (Miranda), Tyler Cross (Lauren), Joe LaCasse, Jordyn Porter, Noah Cross (Camille), Jake LaCasse, Ian Schabarker (Emily), Madisen Porter, Charlie Cross, Isabella Schabarker, Miley Owen, and Jaxson Owen; as well as six adored great-grandchildren, Taylee, Quinlee, and Jordy Hodke, Giovanni and Elyse LaCasse, and Dean Cross. He is also survived by two brothers and three sisters.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Esther Porter.

He will be remembered for his unwavering dedication to his family, his country, and his craft. He had a strong work ethic, a servant’s heart, and a gift for working with his hands. Whether maintaining aircraft, serving his nation, or forging knives, Bob poured pride and precision into everything he did. His legacy of love, strength, and service will live on in all who knew him.

Funeral services will be held graveside at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery - Fort Harrison, Helena, MT with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Benefis Peace Hospice.

He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

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