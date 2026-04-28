Obituary: Odell Nemec Ecker

Odell Nemec Ecker, 86, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2026, at his home in Coffee Creek, MT. Odell was born November 26, 1939, to Arnold and Alice (Nemec) Ecker at the family home in Coffee Creek.

He attended Coffee Creek Elementary for grades 1-7, and graduated 8th grade from Denton Public School in 1954. After his high school graduation from Denton in 1958, he attended Northern Montana College. Odell married Roxie Raw on January 27, 1962 at First Presbyterian Church in Lewistown.

Odell spent his life working the family farm and ranch. In addition, Odell owned a trucking company for many years. Odell started his stock racing career before graduating high school, with waivers signed by his parents. In 2024, he was inducted into the Electric City Speedway Hall of Fame.

If it had a motor he loved it! He enjoyed motorcycling, snowmobiling, boating on Flathead, flying his own plane, and he helped design the Rite tractor. As a young man he couldn’t wait to turn 15 and get his driver’s license, years later he helped teach his grandchildren to drive so they could get their driver’s licenses. Odell was a proud girl dad to his red-headed daughters. In retirement, and thanks to his grandsons, he learned to love baseball.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Alice Ecker; father and mother-in-law, James and Mary Raw; son-in-law, Michael Shannon; sister, Genievie “Jenny” Melott; brother-in-law, Jerry Melott; brothers-in-law, James Raw, Chuck Yaeger; and sister-in-law, Rosie Yaeger.

Odell is survived by his wife of 64 years, Roxie; daughters, Mary Alice (Tim) Barthel, Beth (Philippe) Permain, Susan Shannon, and Debby (Jeff) Lee; grandchildren, Andrew (Melissa) Barthel, Rachel (Brian) Guisti, Tyler (Jessica), Kyle Lee, and Micaela Shannon; great-grandchildren, Miles and Maddox Lee, Morgan and Madison Barthel, Braden, Carter and Camden Guisti; numerous nieces and nephews; and extended family.

Visitation will be at Creel Funeral Home, Thursday, April 30th, 2026, 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. A Graveside Service will be held Friday, May 1st, 2026, 2:00 p.m. at the Coffee Creek Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Denton Town Hall. Memorials in Odell’s honor are suggested to the Denton Ambulance Service or the charity of your choice.

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