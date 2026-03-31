Obituary: Darrell Peterson

Darrell Peterson was born on March 17, 1950, in Great Falls, Montana, to Arnold and Loretta (Christan) Peterson. He attended St. Joseph Catholic School, West Junior High and CMR High School, graduating in 1968. He attended Dawson College on a basketball scholarship and continued his education graduation from University of Montana in Missoula.

Darrell met his wife, Linda (Zook) Peterson, in Missoula and they were married in 1975. Darrell worked at Montgomery Ward until he purchased Peterson Rental from his father. The birth of his sons, Brian and Andrew, were a great joy to him.

Darrel loved the mountains, camping, skiing, boating, and most things outdoors.

His friends were special to him and in later years he had coffee with them most mornings.

He finally got the grandchildren he cherished with his whole heart. Rachael and Aubrey were his joy, and he loved them to the moon and back.

Darrell was preceded in death by his father; brother Stanley (Lynn); and mother.

He was survived by his wife, Linda; sons, Brian (Randa) and Andrew; brother, Mark (Sue); sister, Denise (Garland) Goodwyn; granddaughters, Rachael and Aubrey; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

The burial took place at Manchester Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be on April 11, 2026, at the Horseshoe Bar in Sun Prairie at 2:00 p.m.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.