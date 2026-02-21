Obituary: Dwayne Phippen

Dwayne Phippen, aged 88, passed away on February 8, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana surrounded by loving family, friends, and caring support staff. He was born in Hotchkiss, Colorado, and spent his childhood on a farm near Guthrie Center, Iowa, alongside his brothers, Frank and Dale. He was the middle son of Glenn and Laura Phippen.

In 1959, he moved to Montana, a place that quickly became home. Shortly after arriving in Cut Bank, he met the love of his life, Betty Jean Miklich. They married and welcomed three daughters, Teri, Trudy, and baby girl Phippen (stillborn). Betty Jean passed away in 1975, a loss he carried with him always.

He remarried, Mary Gilham, in 1978 and became a proud stepfather to Mollie and Mark Gilham. Though that marriage later ended, he remained grateful for the family it brought into his life.

Throughout his working years, Dwayne held many roles, he was a custom cutter, spent time at the Sheet Metal Shop, and later worked at the refinery alongside his father-in-law, Tony Miklich. After the refinery closed, he turned his attention to a wide range of trades, there wasn’t much he couldn’t fix, build, or figure out. He was known as a hardworking, capable, and endlessly resourceful handyman.

Outside of work, he lived fully and simply. He loved fishing, huckleberry picking, hunting camp, and spending time outdoors. He cherished being with family and friends, never turned down a game of cribbage, and took great pride in teaching his grandkids the things he loved. One of his greatest joys was watching his grandchildren grow and cheering them on in sports and in life.

He is survived by his daughter, Teri Cummings; stepdaughter, Mollie O’Brien (Mitch); and stepson, Mark Gilham (Lee). He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Tannar Cummings, Taylor Cummings, Tristan Cummings, Catherine O’Brien, Abbie Ryan-Coates (Stellan), Courtney Narducci (Brad), and Jade Gilham; and his great-grandchildren, Owen George, Braxton Narducci, and Brently Narducci. He is also survived by his brother, Frank Phippen.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; his daughters, Trudy and infant daughter; his son-in-law, Craig Cummings; his brother, Dale; and his parents, Glenn and Laura.

Dwayne will be remembered for his steady presence, his generosity, and the quiet, unwavering love he had for his family. Memorial services will be held on March 4, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Cut Bank, Montana, with a reception to follow immediately at the church.

