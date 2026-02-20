Obituary: Gail Marie Dust

Gail Marie (Johnson) Dust passed away at the age of 60 on Monday, February 16, 2026, at her residence in Great Falls, MT. Gail was born on February 17, 1965, in Alexandria, MN to Delmore and Carol (Wingert) Johnson. She graduated in 1983 from Jefferson Senior High in Alexandria, MN.

After graduating high school, she enrolled in Cosmetology School in Wadena, MN. Part way through her education at Wadena, MN, Gail moved to Montana in 1985 and completed schooling to receive her license in cosmetology.

Gail worked at the Penthouse Salon & Spa until 1996, when she decided to open her own salon. Nova Albion was part salon and party art gallery. A place where she could showcase her artwork for the world to see. That same year, Gail married Darren Dust on July 21, 1996. After a few years of running her own salon, Gail made the move to Studio Montage, where she worked until the fall of 2020 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

After multiple surgeries, chemo & radiation concluded the summer of 2021. Then began her journey of reconstruction for the next two years. Gail opted for surgery in New Orleans after the difficulties she had with the initial surgeries. Her sisters, Patricia and Julie, rotated going down there to help Gail get through the surgeries.

With all the time healing from everything, Gail jumped into her art with her usual ferocity. Many of her paintings were sold in 2022 to raise money for her trips to New Orleans. She always said “what set her soul on fire” was painting, drawing, and photography. Her family is lucky to say her artwork hangs on our walls as a reminder of her intensity, talent and how she viewed the world around her.

Gail is preceded in death by her father, Delmore Johnson, her sister, Wendy (Johnson) Mortenson, her paternal grandparents, Martin and Olga (Lindberg) Johnson and her maternal grandparents, Ivan and Lucille (Leverson) Wingert.

She is survived by her mother, Carol (Wingert) Johnson, her sisters Patricia (Brian) Ruppert and Julie (Johnson) Hope, her nieces, Amy (Mark) Pederson, Stefanie (Mortenson) Broadhurst, Jessica Hope, Kaitlyn Hope; and her nephews Kristopher Ruppert, Ben Ruppert, Sean Mortenson, Sam Mortenson and 11 grandnephews and grandnieces. And last but not least, her fur babies Lady and Mike who helped her through everything else.

A viewing is scheduled for Monday, February 23, 2026, at 1:00 PM with a Funeral Service to follow at 2:00 PM at Croxford Funeral Home. Internment will be held at a later date.

