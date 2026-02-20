Obituary: Kevin William Clark

Kevin William Clark, age 36, passed away at his apartment in Missoula on February 6, 2026, after an ongoing illness. He was a beloved son, brother, and friend.

A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 27, 2026, at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Highland Cemetery.

Kevin was born on January 13, 1990, in Great Falls, Montana, to David and Ae Ran Clark. He spent his childhood in Great Falls and graduated from Great Falls High School before moving to Missoula, where he studied at the University of Montana.

During his third year in college, he developed epilepsy and had to postpone his studies. He loved reading, video gaming, and being independent. Kevin had several close friends who stuck by his side through all his trials.

Kevin enjoyed his friends, concerts, and his cat, Luna. He will be remembered for his strength in life-changing adversity, and the deep love he had for his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bill and Barbara Clark, and uncle, James Clark.

Kevin is survived by his parents, David and Ae Ran Clark; brother, Randy Clark; (half) sister, Tanya Clark; niece, Kayla Clark; uncle, Jeff Clark (married to Mona Oliver Clark); aunts, Debbie Bookhout (married to Jim Bookhout), Sandy Clark, and Lanita Marrow; and many cousins.

His life touched many hearts.

