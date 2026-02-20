Obituary: Kathy Toinette Lynch

Kathy Toinette Lynch was born on October 25, 1955, to Harold and Eleanor Johnson, in Plentywood, Montana. She grew up on a farm in Westby, Montana and was the ninth youngest of ten children. A lifetime of memories were made, getting into mischief with her siblings, riding horses and living the Montana farm girl life. After her father’s death, the family moved to Plentywood, where she attended school and worked at The Show Hall.

Kathy eventually moved to Centralia, Washington, where she attended beauty school, becoming a top-notch beautician. Kathy met the love of her life, Michael Lynch in Williston, North Dakota. They built their family rooted in laughter, humility and unconditional love. Kathy and Mike spent the past 45 years together, living in a few different places during this time but finally settling in Great Falls, Montana.

Kathy was known for her infectious personality, colorful language and undeniable presence. Nobody loved harder than Kathy, especially when it came to her family. She was the caretaker, doing anything she could do to help someone else. She always found a way to be positive despite how tough a situation may have been. She was a strong and resilient person that never gave up. Kathy demonstrated unconditional love in a way that left a lasting mark on anyone who was fortunate to have known her.

She had a tender heart towards animals, she loved her puppies to death, they brought her so much joy and love, especially in times she needed it the most. She was a fantastic cook, loved smoking cigarettes, playing cards with her family, going out to dinner and having a good laugh as often as possible. Music was one of her many joys, with a large record collection she started as a young girl, and a wall of CDs creating a soundtrack of her vibrant personality filling her home with joy.

Kathy passed away on February 16, 2026, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Though her passing leaves a tremendous void, her strength and love leaves an enduring legacy.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Eleanor Johnson; brother, Robert (Delores) Johnson; sisters, Marion (Roger) Paulsen, Carol (Mike) Christianson, and Christine (Clint) Combs.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Mike Lynch; sons, Chad (Alicia) Johnson and Cory Lynch; grandchildren, Shade Johnson, Darius Johnson, Sadie Johnson, Sasha Johnson, and Devan Johnson; fourteen great-grandchildren; brothers, Richard (Doreen) Johnson of Westby, Montana, and Carl (LaVonne) Johnson of Butte, Montana; twin brother, Keith Johnson of Omaha, Nebraska; sisters, Betty (Ron) Boucher of Phoenix, Arizona, and Cindy (Robert) Sanderson of Galesburg, North Dakota; along with numerous nephews, nieces, as well as family and friends.

