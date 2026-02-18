Obituary: Sharon K. Tooke

Sharon K. Tooke passed away peacefully on February 6, 2026, in Medford, Oregon. She was born on March 23, 1945, in Brigham, Utah, and was raised in Great Falls, Montana.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph “Curly” Hurlbert and Katherine Leib Hurlbert, as well as her beloved son, Lance Michael Tooke. She is survived by her sister, Linda Wallace of Mesa, AZ and cousin Penny Marinaro of Tri-Cities, Washington.

Sharon dedicated her life to caring for others. She earned a Master’s Degree in Nursing from OHSU and a Master’s Degree in Family Life Sciences from MSU. She served as a Mental Health Clinical Nurse Specialist and later as Interim Director of Mental Health Services. Her professional contributions included published research in the Journal of Psychosocial Nursing and Mental Health Services, notably her article titled “Seclusion on a Psychiatric Unit.”

Outside of her professional life Sharon found joy in spending time with friends and antique shopping. Sharon blessed Connie and Nick Neville and their kids as an extension of their family for 30 years.

The last few years were spent with the Nevilles as her primary caregivers filling her days with family, friends and love. Sharon enjoyed being outside on clear warm days and being with her adored dog and cats.

Sharon was laid to rest at Memory Gardens Memorial Park & Mortuary. She was dearly loved by many and will be sorely missed.

