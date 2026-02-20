Obituary: Hazel Munson

Hazel Russell was born on December 3, 1942, to Clifford & Exene (Cheek) Russell of Ledger, MT. She joined her older brother Marvin, and was followed by her sister Linda. She always said, never have 3 kids because there is a middle child & she didn't like being in the middle. Hazel married Larry E. Munson on April 1, 1961-уeр-Аpril Fools' Day!

They made their home on the south Devon farm. Hazel worked several different part-time jobs, but once their daughter Carla got a bit older, she became a full-time "hired” man. She & sister-in-law Sandy were Larry & Ronnie's right hands for many years. First for Munson Brothers and later for M & M Farms, when son Brad started farming, she could be found in a harvest truck, making parts runs, moving equipment, etc., until just a few short years ago.

Hazel was an accomplished organist & pianist (& played the accordion). She played for funerals, weddings, Sunday & Bible School, as well as for Devon Lutheran Church. She also gave piano lessons after school. In her "spare” time, Mom wrote the Devon News Column for the Shelby Promoter (Sunday nights were call the neighbors for news night), sold Avon, was the secretary for the Devon Water District, and was an EMT on the Toole County Ambulance for 15 years.

Every fall, Dad & Mom took a trip back east to scope out & purchase antiques & furniture which they would refinish and stock their Kountry Kubbard Antique venue. Her glass cookie jar collection, car vase collection & Mark Roberts Christmas elves brought her joy. When the Devon train Depot went up for sale, she decided that would be a good building to have at the farm, so down the road it came. Hazel spent winters looking at seed catalogs & had a greenhouse full by spring-she had a huge lawn & beautiful garden. She loved being outside in the sunshine.

Christmas was always extra special to Hazel. While recovering from esophageal cancer, Dad refinished 2 train cabooses that were turned into Hazel's Christmas Cabooses, where she could display all of her Christmas collections, of which there were LOTS! The caboose visitors brought her so much happiness, and many times, after the time in the caboose, you were invited for coffee & cookies in the house with much more chatting. Once the grandkids & great grands got old enough, there was an annual cookie decorating day, which amounted to fun by all & very special memories for the family. Her last one was held after Thanksgiving 2025 in the dining room at Logan Health. Hazel learned to sew as a youngster in 4H & was such an awesome seamstress, and later got involved in quilting. She was an extraordinary baker/cook. The cookie jar was always filled, and family meals were made for special times.

Hazel will be greatly missed by husband Larry- married for just under 65 years-how special is that!; Daughter Carla; Son Brad & wife Debbie. Grandkids: Joe Adams, Kelly Logan (Derek), Katie Holm (Shawn), Meghan McNamara & Kyla McNamara. Great grandkids: Zoe & Ali Holm; Kimber & Oliver Logan. Siblings: Marvin (Judy) Russell, Linda Gessner (Stuartdeceased); brothers-in-law: Ron (Sandy) Munson, Rich (Sharon) Munson, sister-in-law Gayle Munson (Ken-deceased). Numerous nieces, nephews & cousins.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Asper Funeral Home website.