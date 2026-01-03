Obituary: Frances Marie Feller

Frances Marie (Virostko) Feller passed away at Benefis Peace Hospice of natural causes on December 21, 2025, at the age of 95.

Frances was born June 30, 1930, to George Virostko Sr and Mary Ann Kohut. Frances and her 5 siblings were raised in San Coulee, Montana. She only went to the 8th grade before starting to work full time at her family's ranch. She met and married the love of her life, Howard Ivan Feller, April 1949. Together they had three daughters, Sharon, Charlotte, and Arlene. She worked in customer service throughout her career at First Interstate Bank, IGA Grocery Store, Rosauers Supermarket, Bitterroot Pet Store, and after retiring worked part time at the Montana Expo Park Ticket office.

She was a devoted Catholic and attended Saint Ann’s Cathedral. Frances loved gardening, and she always had the best tomato plants and rose bushes. These were always the envy of the neighborhood where she lived. Fran also enjoyed going for rides to her daughter Arlene’s Ranch in Simms, Glacier National Park, and to Helena. She loved watching her daughter Sharon and her family show their miniature horses at the Montana State Fair. She was often found at her daughter Charlotte's house watching the birds and enjoying all her flowers. She loved spending time with all her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Frances is survived by daughters, Sharon (Clifton) Hanson, Charlotte (Keith) Fredricksen, and Arlene (Orville) Skogen; grandchildren, Kim (Curtis) Cunningham, Ron Bell, Tanya (Mike) Hitchcock, Brandy (Zeb) Stahmer, and Brian Skogen; 10 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and her devoted friend, Pat McDermot.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Howard Feller; great-grandson, Kody LaValley; parents, George Sr and Mary Ann; brothers, George JR, John, and Anthony; and sisters, Agnes and Helen

The family will not be having a funeral but will have a family celebration of life later.

