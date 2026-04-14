Obituary: Loretta Mae Tacke

Loretta Mae Tacke, aged 89, formerly of Fort Benton, passed away April 10, 2026. Born April 5, 1937, to Benjamin and Frances Owsley, Loretta dedicated her life to caring for others and nurturing her large, beloved family.

A graduate of Montana State nursing school, Loretta’s career as a Registered Nurse took her through the halls of hospitals and nursing homes in Great Falls and Fort Benton. Her passion for the profession extended into education, where she shared her expertise as a CNA instructor, mentoring the next generation of caregivers.

After a world wind romance, on January 31, 1959, she married the love of her life, John "Jack" Tacke, in Philipsburg, Montana. Together they built a life defined by hard work and devotion on their farm north of Carter, Montana. Loretta was a pillar of her community, she enjoyed being part of the Golden Age Center, the Chouteau County Cancer Support Group and a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. When she wasn't serving others, she could be found in her garden, at her sewing machine, or enjoying a day of shopping.

Loretta’s greatest legacy is her family. She is survived by her children, sons, Loren (Charlotte) Tacke of Fairfield, MT and Doug (Denise) Tacke of Plano, TX; and daughters, Monica (Michael) Wigger of Nampa, ID and Mary Frances (Danel) Frieling of Great Falls, MT. She also leaves behind 8 grandchildren, Joseph Tacke, Amber Crow, Christopher Tacke, Micaela Wilfong, Kyra Sinsel, Kelton Peterson, Shelbi Witt and Tyler Frieling, and 16 great-grandchildren who will miss her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; her parents; and her brothers, Fred and Gordon Owsley.

Viewing will be Thursday, April 23, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Schnider Funeral Home, in Great Falls Montana, Funeral services will be Friday, April 24, 2026, 10:00 a.m. at Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Fairfield, Montana. Interment at 2:30 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Fort Benton, Montana.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Chouteau County Cancer Support Group at P.O. Box 213, Fort Benton, Montana 59442.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.