Obituary: James "Jim" Raymond Toms

James “Jim” Raymond Toms celebrates today in the arms of his Saviour, Jesus Christ. He passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on February 15, 2026. He was born July 13, 1946, to Raymond “Bud” and Juanita Enoch Toms in Gassaway, West Virginia.

Jim graduated from Braxton County High School in 1963 and attended 2 years at West Virginia University. Go Mountaineers! He enlisted into the United States Air Force January 1967. He faithfully served in the Air Force for over 26 years with the majority of that service at Malmstrom Air Force Base in missile maintenance. Prior to his service at Malmstrom, he served at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, Illinois, as a missile maintenance instructor. While at Chanute, he competed on their trap shooting team and had the opportunity to try out for the Olympic team. He didn’t qualify for the team, but enjoyed telling the story of how he had the chance.

Jim married his love, Nancy, on September 16, 1972. They were blessed with a son, Jason, October 1973 and a daughter, Jennifer, June 1975.

Jim accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Saviour and was baptized in August 1985. He was a member at Temple Baptist Church for… a lot of years.

Jim was an avid outdoorsman enjoying fly fishing, hunting, golf, and long range shooting. He competed in archery tournaments with his son and golf tournaments with his daughter. He taught both his children to hunt and fish and passed on his love for the outdoors to them. He taught his grandson, Bryant, to shoot and enjoyed making prairie dogs fly with him. He played regularly in golf leagues where he developed many lasting friendships while attempting to shave off a few strokes on his score card. His golf claim to fame is a hole-in-one on the 8th hole at R.O Speck golf course, now Eagle Falls.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents along with multiple aunts and uncles. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; son, Jason and his wife, Kayla; daughter, Jennifer; grandchildren, Searrah, Bryant, Charles (CJ), Arianna, and Lucas; great-grandchildren, Bryce and Adi; his mother-in-law, Georgia; and sisters-in-law Linda and Ruby. He will be greatly missed, but the memories left behind will forever hold dear and sweet places in the hearts of those that love him.

Funeral services are provided by Schnider Funeral Home and will be held at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Mausoleum Friday, February 20, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. with viewing starting at 1:00 p.m.

