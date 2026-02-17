Obituary: Philip Evan Perkins

Philip “Phil” Evan Perkins passed away peacefully on January 28, 2026, at the age of 66.

He was born on June 30, 1959, in Atlanta, GA to Thomas and Anna (Soika) Perkins. Phil grew up in Atlanta. He played varsity soccer and was a member of the Senior Beta Club when he graduated from Grady High School. After graduating, he attended Georgia Tech University. From there, Phil went on to work for Amoco Fabrics and Fibers Company.

When he was attending a First Responders class through Amoco, he met Cheryl Jean Williams. Phil and Cheryl fell in love and got married on April 29, 2000, in Marietta, GA. They spent the next 25 years together, and relocated to Great Falls, Montana.

Phil had numerous accomplishments, some of which included being a member of DECA, District Education Club of America, and MU Alpha Theta Honors. He was also a member of Bass Masters for several years and loved fishing, as well as cooking and camping. Phil was very smart and had a wonderful memory.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother Thomas and Anna Perkins of Atlanta, GA; brothers Lawrence (Kip) Perkins and Brian Perkins; as well as his grandparents.

Phil was survived by his wife, Cheryl Jean Perkins of Great Falls, MT; son Patrick Neal Williams of Jonesboro, Ga; daughters Sarah Jean Williams of Great Falls, MT and Amy E. Williams Johnston of Bogart, GA and 10 grandchildren.

One of Phil’s favorite quotes was “You have to be smarter than the equipment you are working.”

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.