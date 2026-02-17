Obituary: Alicia Rodriguez Hagen

Alicia was born April 21st, 1933 in Tegucigalpa, Honduras to Francesca and Ramon Antunez Rodriguez. She attended schools there and learned the English language, which she was proud of. She went on to community college where she studied business and soon was employed by Banco Central de Honduras.

In 1957 Alicia Rodriguez met Anton Hagen (while he was on Embassy duty with the United States Marine Corps), and they married on June 5th, 1959. They drove a 1957 Oldsmobile from Tegucigalpa to Brownsville, Texas and then onto Great Falls and finally Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California. After Anton retired from the USMC they moved to Great Falls.

After spending years raising her children in Great Falls and regular weekends at the family cabin near Lincoln, Alicia started working in the cafeteria at C.M. Russell High School. She was acknowledged with initiating cold lunch and salad bar within the school cafeteria. She truly enjoyed the many years working with other cafeteria staff, interacting with school administrators, teachers and students. She was a fantastic cook, and would cook two or three different meals to accommodate kids, grandkids’ and even friends wishes.

Alicia enjoyed socializing with anyone and everyone. She was known for striking up a conversation anywhere and making phone calls daily to check in on friends and family. She loved spending time with her family in Great Falls or at the cabin in Lincoln. She enjoyed traveling to see her kids, playing cards, bingo, watching football (especially the Montana State Bobcats), and simply being involved with her grandkids and their interests. She spent a year enjoying life at The Iris in Great Falls with the many wonderful staff and residents. That was truly a highlight in her life.

Alicia is survived by her children Lourdes Russell, Tony (Molly) Hagen, Aaron (Brea) Hagen; and grandchildren, TJ (Ashlee) Bennyhoff, Taylour (Tanner) Watson, Bridger Russell, Tony (Lauren) Hagen, Mikaela (Cullen) McEvoy, Dalton Hagen and Sydney Hagen; and great-grandchildren Alicia Bennyhoff, Oliver Hagen and Madelyn Hagen.

She is also survived by her sisters, Elizabeth, Evelyn and Jeanette and brother Edgardo.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years Tony Hagen, her father Ramon, her mother Francesca (Paca), her brother Ramon and sisters Lilian and Dilcia.

At Alicia’s request there will not be any services.

