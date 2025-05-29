Obituary: Harold "Bud" Nicholls, Jr.

Harold “Bud” Nicholls, Jr, was born on March 11, 1940, to Lorraine and Harold Nicholls, Sr. in Huntington, WV. His early years were spent touring the U.S. as Harold, Sr. played the organ for the circus and ice capades. The family returned to Great Falls, MT in 1945, where Bud grew up, graduating from GFHS in 1958. He joined the Marine Corps Reserves that summer and served until 1965. Bud attended the College of Great Falls, later transferring to the University of Montana where he received a Bachelor of Science in Music. In 1961, he married Joyce Lenihan, and they had five children. In later years, Bud married Linda Fuller, better known as “Miss Linda,” and they were a force supporting the arts community in Great Falls. Bud died peacefully at home on May 11, 2025.

Bud’s lifework was in music. In 5th grade he learned to play the trumpet and went on to perform throughout his life with many groups including the Great Falls Symphony, the Harold Nicholls (Sr.) Big Band, which he later took over, and his longest gig, the Great Falls Municipal Band, where he started playing at age 15 and then went on to conduct the band from 1980-2021. Bud was an educator at heart, teaching band in numerous Montana schools including Belt, Brady, Cascade, Fort Benton, Holy Spirit, Our Lady of Lourdes, Vaughn, and the College of Great Falls where he was also Music Director and Pit Conductor for their Summer Showcase series in the 70s and 80s. In addition, Bud taught at Inglemoor High School in Bothell, WA and was a factory representative of the LeBlanc Corporation for instruments and music, in charge of the Pacific Northwest Region.

Harold, Sr. opened Nicholls Music in 1947, and Bud took over in 1978 and operated a music store in downtown Great Falls until his death. He travelled the length and breadth of Montana, setting up schools and students with instruments, music, and educational programs. Bud was a mentor to teachers and colleagues and an extraordinary instructor preparing young artists with a solid foundation for a life-long musical journey. In 2022, Bud received the Paris Gibson Award for his musical service to the City of Great Falls. He will be remembered for his love of baseball (the Yankees), his joy from a well sung lyric (Frank Sinatra), and his incredible knowledge and storytelling of composers and artists.

He is survived by his wife; sisters, Tani Reed and Nola Stephens; and his children and their spouses Todd and Amy Nicholls, Erin and Clay Heckler, Karen Skolrud, J Constantino and Matt Copenhaver. He leaves behind eleven grandchildren, Jordan, Trevor, Stephanie and Sam Nicholls, Blair, Kelly, Aaron and Casey Constantino, Brayden and Kalia Skolrud and Dylan Copenhaver as well as beloved nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jack Montcalm; sister, Patricia Small; and daughters, Marni Constantino and Dana Copenhaver.

We invite everyone wishing to celebrate Bud to come to the Municipal Band Concert on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. in Gibson Park at the bandshell. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 1315 Central Ave, Great Falls.

