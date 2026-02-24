Obituary: Heidi Lynn Schubert

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Heidi Lynn Schubert, of Cascade, MT on February 17, 2026, at the age of 58 years. Heidi Lynn Schubert, born Heidi Lynn Jepson, was born in Toledo, Ohio on October 24, 1967. She was raised by her parents, Steve and Jill, alongside her sister, Shannon.

Soon after Heidi’s birth, the Jepsons moved to Colorado and then eventually to Issaquah, WA. Heidi was a star basketball player in school. She attended college at the University of Washington where she earned a degree in criminal justice. She moved to Montana and had her first two children, Aaron and Anna.

After years of friendship Heidi married her best friend, Kerry Schubert on October 2,1998. Kerry and Heidi moved back to Washington. They then welcomed another daughter, who they named Amanda Rose.

Heidi worked in social services before becoming a full-time homemaker and part-time business manager alongside her husband. In Washington, Heidi created a home full of love and comfort. During the spring and summer you would often find Heidi working in her garden, and in the fall and winter she would be puzzling and crafting by the warmth of the fire.

Once Heidi and Kerry became empty nesters, they moved back to Montana where Heidi created a little slice of heaven in the rural hills of Cascade.

Heidi will be remembered by her generosity, kindness, and devotion to her family. She was an incredible wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her husband, Kerry Schubert; her children, Aaron (Emily), Anna (Parker), and Amanda (Jesse); her parents, Steve and Jill Jepson; her sister, Shannon Stolberg; and her grandchildren, Hayden and Nicole Schubert.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.