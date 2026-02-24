Obituary: Annette Marie Buland

Annette Marie Buland, age 60, passed away on February 21, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at Croxford Funeral Home.

Annette was born on July 5, 1965, in Great Falls, Montana, to Roy Lars Buland and Thelma Catherine Coon. She grew up in Great Falls and graduated from CMR in May of 1987, proudly being part of one of the first special education classes in the district.

Annette lived life with enthusiasm, determination, and joy. She was very active in the Special Olympics, where she earned many medals in skiing, bowling, biking, cross-country skiing, and numerous other events.

She loved riding her bike all over town and was a familiar, friendly face throughout the community. In the winter, Annette could often be found shoveling snow for her neighbors.

She had a deep love for animals, especially cats, and her compassion extended to everyone she met. Annette never met a person she didn’t call a friend.

Her faith in Jesus was important to her. She loved the Lord deeply, and her faith brought her strength, comfort, and joy.

Annette is survived by her mother, Thelma Buland; her sisters, DeEtta Mitchell of Vancouver, Washington, and Donna Buland of Colorado. She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Buland, and her brother, Burt Buland.

Memorial donations may be made to Special Olympics or Peace Hospice in Annette’s honor.

