Obituary: William "Bill" Wade Kerr

William “Bill” Wade Kerr of Green Valley, Arizona, my daddy, went home and was welcomed by Jesus, “Well Done Good and Faithful Servant”! (Matthew 25:23) Daddy passed away peacefully in the early morning of February 16, 2026, at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, Montana, and drove off in the sunrise in his eighteen-wheeler. William was the first-born December 30, 1939, to William and Eleanor Kerr in Framingham, Massachusetts. William grew up in Framingham, Massachusetts, along with his three brothers Robert, Daniel, James, and two sisters Patrica and Danealle.

William graduated in 1958, and after graduating he joined the United States Air Force. William later in life served in the United States Army Guard. William was a full-time truck driver. Driving for many companies and having a company of his own. After retiring from trucking, he decided he was tired of the cold, so he put a snow shovel in the back of his car, and drove south until he was asked the question “What is this?” meaning the shovel. It was one of his favorite stories to tell everyone.

William finally ended up in Green Valley, Arizona, and spent twenty-six years there before moving back to Great Falls, Montana, at the time of his death.

William started the CERT Team in Green Valley, Arizonia, and was part of the Sheriffs Auxiliary Service. William was very active in the community and received numerous awards for all of his commitments.

William is preceded in death by his parents William and Eleanor Kerr, and his brother Robert Kerr, and sister Patricia Brady, along with his first wife Margaret, who passed in 1962, and second wife Patricia in 2022.

William was a Wonderful Daddy, Step-Dad, Papa, and Great-Grandpa, and will be missed deeply. We will cherish all of our happy times together keeping his memory alive in our hearts. Rest in peace “Daddy, Bill, Papa.” We will always love you and never forget you!

William is survived by his loving daughter Stacie Hepner (Karl), along with grandchildren Erik Hepner (Sabrina who he called “Samantha”), and Kyle Hepner (Brandi Buatte), and great-grandson Ashton Hepner, all from Northern Utah. His stepchildren, Paula Olson, and her family, Annie (Doug) Rice, and her family, from, Montana and Steve (Beverly) Bracewell, and his family from Idaho. Siblings, Danealle Bittle, Daniel, and James Kerr, all from Massachusetts.

A celebration of life for William will be held at a later date and cremation has taken place. The family would like to thank Peace Hospice for their tender care during the last days of his life. Donations can be made to Peace Hospice of Great Falls, in memory of William W. Kerr.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.