Obituary: Nancy Ann Bowen

Nancy Ann Bowen, aged 89, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away at her home on February 17, 2026. She was born on December 26, 1936, to George and Bertha Vanderhoof in Paterson, New Jersey.

Nancy graduated high school from Eastside H.S. in Paterson, New Jersey in 1955.

Nancy went on to nursing school at Paterson General Hospital from 1955-1958, earning her RN degree.

After graduation she joined the United States Air Force as a nurse. This brought her to Great Falls, Montana. She moved off base to a rental house next door to a man named William Bowen… and her Montana love story began.

Nancy married Bill in November 1962. They had over 60 years together, keeping busy with three kids, time at their cabin in Sun River Canyon, traveling and loving each other through life.

Nancy also practiced nursing at Montana Deaconess Hospital and Deaconess Skilled Nursing Center.

Nancy would say her greatest accomplishment was that of being a mom and grandma. Her kids and grandkids will tell you she knocked that one out of the park. She was truly the best.

More than anything, Nancy loved Jesus. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior as a teenager and she never looked back. She was an active Charter Member of Emmanuel Bible Church since 1964.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; brother, George; sister, Gloria; and grandson, Jayce.

She is survived by her children, Susanne (Dave) Crevier, William (Becky) Bowen, and David (Tina) Bowen; twelve grandchildren, Ben, Tori, Davey, Levi, Rebekah, Renee, Greyson, Elizabeth, Holly, Laura, Brianna, and Kylie; and twenty great-grandchildren, sisters, Lynn and Bonnie; brother, Bob; and sister-in-law, Joyce.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Emmanuel Bible Church Building Fund.

A celebration of life will be held at Emmanuel Bible Church, 3400 11th Ave South, Great Falls, Montana, at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 26, 2026. Family Graveside will be held at another time with family.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.