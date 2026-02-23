Obituary: Alanna Louise Hiett

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Alanna Louise Hiett, aged 67, who left us on January 25, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana.

Alanna was cherished by family and friends for her kindness, generosity, and unwavering spirit. Throughout her life, Alanna touched the lives of many, leaving behind memories that will be treasured forever.

Alanna worked in the medical community for over 20 years. Her love for her fellow medical staff members brought her a very real sense of saving lives and working for good cause.

She also was an excellent artist with stained glass and collaborated with many area artists to create many exemplary projects. Alanna enjoyed the culture of arts and antiques.

Alanna is survived by her sister, Alice Hile (Chuck); brother, William G. Hiett Jr., who will forever hold Alanna's legacy close in their hearts.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.