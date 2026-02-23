Obituary: Harry Clay Milton

Our cherished husband, father, and grandfather, Harry Clay Milton, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on February 19, 2026, at the age of 83.

After just a few soft-spoken words, you would know that Harry was from the South. Harry spent his young childhood in White Oak, Tennessee, and his teenage years in the countryside north of Knoxville. This Southern countryside taught him how to balance hard work and spirited play. His play usually involved a fishing pole. Stories from his youth are amusing and include a pet flying squirrel, eating fresh watermelon from local gardens and surviving a lightning strike as a young boy.

After graduating high school, Harry was persuaded by one of his best friends to join the Air Force. Their plan was that they would be stationed in Texas together; Harry was sent to Montana. Harry wasn’t disappointed in his assignment for long, as Montana is where he found the love of his life, Lilli. Married for 62 years, Harry and Lilli were a great team. The two returned to Tennessee where Harry graduated from Aurora Business College and they welcomed two wonderful sons, Bill and Greg.

Eventually, Harry and Lilli returned to Montana and settled in Great Falls for good. Western Ranch Supply was a perfect fit for the country-loving, Harry, and he spent over 30 years employed there. Harry found time to enjoy his favorite pastimes of fishing, camping and hunting. Much to Lilli’s dismay, he liked to share his love of camping and take her along. She begrudgingly went along, because she ultimately knew that Harry’s first love was for his family and his many friends. To Harry, family always came first.

Harry was also known for being able to fix anything. His neighbors knew that he was always willing to help if something needed to be done in and around their homes. With a smile and gleam in his eye, he would get things ‘back in order’.

Harry wasn’t hard for his neighbors to find. If the weather was warm, Harry was out on the front porch basking in the sun, reading a good western book and waiting for any neighbors who ‘happened by’ to have a good visit with.

Harry is survived by his wife, Lilli; son, Greg (Tracy) Milton of Great Falls; grandchildren, Haley Milton and John Milton both of Great Falls; sister, Irene Hanlon of Knoxville, Tennessee; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Bill Milton; brother, Jerry Milton; sister, Bobbi Sue Stepp; and his parents, Harry Milton, Sr. and Pearl Milton.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church at 1:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Great Falls.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.