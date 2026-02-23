Obituary: David John Muller

David John Muller passed away on February 19, 2026, at the age of 80. He was born on August 2, 1945, in Beach, North Dakota to Martin and Lucy Muller. His twin, Mary, was born 15 minutes later.

He spent the first few years of his life on the ranch in Wibaux, Montana until the family moved to the Bitter Root Valley in 1952. He began school in Victor, Montana, and later he attended Corvallis school. Involved in both 4-H and FFA, he was Star Greenhand his freshman year. He was Valedictorian for the CHS Class of 1963.

He trained as a smokejumper at the Missoula Base in 1966, and in 1967 was based out of West Yellowstone. One of his fire jumps was out of the Ford Tri-motor.

He graduated from the University of Montana in 1967 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Forestry. He was drafted into the Army and spent basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri and then served in Vietnam.

Upon his return, he worked for the U.S. Forest Service in Stevensville, Red Ives, Idaho and Juneau, Alaska. Later, he ranched in South Dakota, Worland, Wyoming, and Augusta, Montana. He resided in Shelby, Montana for 18 years pursuing various enterprises.

Dave was extremely generous, super intelligent with a unique sense of humor, and fiercely independent.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Mary McEntire, Doris Muller; brother, Gerald Muller, and nephew, David McEntire.

He is survived by his sister, Helen Meadows (Bill); brother, Martin (Marlene) Muller; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Military honors are planned for later in the spring.

