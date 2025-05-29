Obituary: Helen K. Carlisle

Helen K. Carlisle, 79, of Great Falls, Montana passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

Helen was born on December 3, 1945, to Lloyd and Etna Wells in White Hall, Illinois. She went to school and became a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked in a nursing home.

Helen is survived by sons, Matthew S. Carlisle of Roodhouse, Illinois and George E. Ausmus of Quincy, Illinois; sister, Hazel Stacey of Mineral Wells, Texas; and four grandchildren.

