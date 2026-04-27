Obituary: James Charles Peressini

James was born in Great Falls on September 25, 1941, to Myrtle (Vickoren) and Gino Peressini. And he passed away at his home in Cascade, Montana on April 9, 2026.

On August 18, 1961, Jim married the love of his life, Lexy Feldman. Their marriage was filled with laughter, thanks in no small part to Jim’s lifelong commitment to making Lexy smile every single day. Together, they built a life grounded in love, humor, and unwavering partnership.

Jim was a proud and devoted “Girl Dad” to Jamie and Wendy, who grew up knowing that their dad could solve any problem - or at least make it better with a well-timed joke. Later in life he embraced his role as Papa with the same joy and dedication, becoming a beloved Grandfather to David, Adam, Nick, and Maxx. Whether he was fixing toys, sharing stories, or passing along his “you might need this someday” philosophy, his grandsons will carry his spirit with them always.

Jim was a proud graduate of Great Falls High School Class of 1959. He spent his entire working career at Bison Ford, starting as a lot boy in 1961, working his way up to Parts Manager and finally retiring in January 2000. He spent many years volunteering with the Great Falls Ski Patrol at Kings Hill (Showdown Montana). As a young man, his passion was cars. He won numerous awards and trophies at car shows for his 1933 Ford 3-Window cherry red coupe.

Known to most as Jim, and to a lucky few as Dad or Papa - he lived a life defined by curiosity, ingenuity, and a firm belief that absolutely nothing should be thrown away, “just in case.” Jim approached life with contagious enthusiasm and a healthy dose of humor. He was, by all accounts, the undisputed king of repurposing. To the untrained eye, his garage may have looked like a collection of odds and ends - but to Jim, it was a treasure trove of future solutions. After all, you never know when you might need something like that. He could fix just about anything. And, if he couldn’t fix it, well, then it was definitely broken beyond repair - no second opinion necessary.

Jim will be remembered for his lust for life, his resourcefulness, and his ability to find both purpose and humor in just about everything. He leaves behind a legacy of laughter, love, and a garage full of possibilities. In honor of Jim, before you throw something away, you might just ask yourself...could I use this someday?

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Lexy; daughters, Jamie and Wendy (Sharid Lee); grandsons, David, Adam (Heather), Nick, and Maxx (Stephanie); and seven great-grandchildren; brother, Gene (Joan) of Wilsonville, Oregon; sister, Janice Golie, Great Falls; many nieces, nephews and amazing friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother Gary.

Please join Jim’s family to celebrate his life on Saturday, July 18, 2026, from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Opera House at 17 Front Street South, Cascade, Montana.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.