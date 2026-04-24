Obituary: Ryan Dennis Bickel

Ryan Dennis Bickel was born February 26, 1976, to father, Dennis A. Bickel, mother, LoriAnne Mangold Bushly, and later years stepfather, Mike A. Bushly.

Ryan's bright light left this world on April 12, 2026, while at his home in Belt, MT. His spirit profound, a rare depth that touched everyone who knew him. Though he passed, the radiance he brought into our lives remains, woven intricately into the love and memories he leaves behind.

A well-rounded education began in Ulm, MT, graduating from Cascade High School, Ryan attended different colleges around Montana, graduating from Montana State University-Northern with an Associate of Applied Science, specializing in Electrical Technology.

Ryan had a rich occupational history that started in high school at Holter Lake Lodge. Preparing him for another Alaskan resort where he and his best friend spent the summer driving around and sightseeing in an old brown Gremlin. Then onto a kiwi farm in California, paint specialist in Washington, landscaper for Forde Nursery, and even enjoying work as a waiter at a Mexican restaurant in Whitefish, while he also “watched over” a luxury ski chalet. Hasting’s sales associate, aircraft refueler, along with being the grounds man for a cemetery in a neighboring town, are but a small recollection of the exciting jobs that Ryan mastered over his lifetime. He was somebody who enjoyed wearing a lot of hats and mastering his crafts, as it not only challenged him but allowed him to explore the world. He so loved this travel and later added New York, Las Vegas, Patagonia, South America and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to his passport but this time for leisure.

Ryan’s favorite jobs were positions he earned with his electrical technology degree. Maintaining and troubleshooting wind turbine systems for General Electric and later seizing an opportunity to go straight to the source to work for Allete Clean Energy.

“Art is how we decorate space; music is how we decorate time.” – Jean-Michel Basquiat A quote and /or mantra that describes the way in which Ryan passionately lived his life.

Concerts were a constant, as was his dedication to preserving those treasured moments through cherished memorabilia which hung throughout his home.

Each of us held a special place in Ryan’s heart, both past and present. Including his grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and the many, many friends who made up his life and who will miss him more than words can express. The absence of his humor and musical spirit will forever be deeply felt, his infectious laughter and bright smile living forever in our hearts.

Ryan’s memory will forever be cherished by his sister and biggest fan, Britney (Bickel) Mikes, along with being “Uncle Ryan” to two nieces, Lilian Mikes and Hopelyn Lux’e-Tenebris.

Loved by many, liked by all. May his soul find eternal rest with perfect peace.

A memorial service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial on May 02, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider bringing a potted plant or perennial for his memorial gardens. We also welcome desserts to be shared during the Celebration of Life, immediately following at the Black Eagle Community Center. Encouraging all to wear their favorite band t-shirt, to honor “Bickel”.

Cards of condolence may be sent to his family at: Dennis Bickel, P.O. Box 61 Ulm, MT 59485

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.