Obituary: Danny Ray Alexander

Danny Ray Alexander, age 64, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 17th, 2026, after a brief, but courageous battle with lung cancer. Danny was born on July 28th, 1961, to Wesley and Ida Alexander in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Danny proudly served his country in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1996. His love for mechanics and helping others shined throughout his life, as he frequently lent his skills to family and friends.

Danny formed many friendships over the years, often considering them as close as family, and he cherished each relationship deeply. He was known for his generosity, always ready to assist anyone in need without expecting anything in return.

Guided by his faith, Danny’s journey led him through Oregon, Washington, North Dakota, and for the past 7 years in Billings, MT. A devoted animal lover, Danny always had a loyal companion by his side – most recently Milo, who accompanied him on many adventures.

Danny was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Ida Alexander; his brother, Don Alexander; and his nephew, Michael Alexander. He is survived by his brother, Wesley Alexander of Fort Dodge, IA; sister, Lori (Dan) Harrell of Hilger, MT; niece, Stacey (Kyle) Sramek, great-nephews and great-niece, Kane, Bryer, and Ashlyn Sramek of Lewistown, MT, and Shaundell Alexander of Hinsdale, MT; and sister-in-law, Tracy Alexander of Lewistown, MT.

Danny touched the lives of many with kindness and warmth, and his memory will live on in all who knew him.

Graveside Services will be held on Monday, August 3, 2026, 11:00 a.m. at the Lewistown City Cemetery.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Creel Funeral Home website.