Obituary: Jack Leland Fletcher

Jack Leland Fletcher, 87, passed away peacefully at Benefis Peace Hospice Center in Great Falls on Thursday evening, April 16, 2026. His family was lovingly at his side throughout his final journey.

Jack was born on May 27, 1938, to Jack and Elizabeth Fletcher in Minneapolis, Minnesota where his parents raised him along with his two younger sisters, Janis and Carol. Jack was a force to be reckoned with early on, embracing life with all it offered, regardless of the obstacles. At a very young age, Jack started a paper route, delivering newspapers twice daily for years. This was an early signal of his ability to display responsibility, a strong work ethic and an unwavering commitment to becoming a successful businessman someday. After graduating from Roosevelt High School in 1956, Jack enrolled in court reporting school in the Minneapolis area, which prompted the beginning of a lengthy and successful career.

After graduating, Jack was interested in employment in Montana. Before making the long trip west, he married Carol Preston in Minneapolis on February 4, 1961. Jack and Carol immediately moved to Missoula, where Jack began his career working in district court. The couple eventually relocated to Great Falls when Jack accepted a position with state court, working for Judge Paul Hatfield. This segment of Jack's life further blossomed when his two children, Steve and Sue, were eventually born. Jack was very proud of them and spent much of his life seeking and capturing experiences together that produced lasting memories. Jack and Carol later divorced in 1972.

Jack ultimately moved to Miami, Florida to be closer to Steve and Sue who had relocated with their mother. While there, he met the love of his life, Marlyn Mosheim. Jack and Marlyn eventually returned to Great Falls when Judge Hatfield hired Jack again as his sole court reporter - this time with federal court. Jack performed in this capacity for over a decade, something he was very proud of. Jack and Maurie married on July 4, 1976, officially marking the beginning of their long and happy life together. After Jack's career in government, he created a court reporting firm with two partners, Phil Fordahl and Jan Wolter, naming it Fordahl, Fletcher and Wolter (FFW), also known as "Fast Fingers Working". This was the final chapter of Jack's career before he retired in 2000 at the age of 62.

Jack's motto was to play hard and work hard. His passion for living and his abundance of energy were insurmountable, making his pursuit of life truly unstoppable. Throughout his early years, Jack built a Formula Ford race car and traveled to Formula Ford races across the country. He was also an avid hill climb race driver, participating in many Corvette based events. Both efforts resulted in countless victories and joy for years. He also belonged to a Porsche club, and Marlyn, Steve and Sue accompanied him on many excursions throughout Big Sky Country. Jack didn't stop exploring life there; he was also a bagpiper in the Shrine Club, entertaining many folks while participating in parades and other escapades in his Scottish kilt. His contagious love for music - especially classical, blues, old country and specifically, Elton John, The Beach Boys and Karen Carpenter—was evident.

At the close of almost every workday, he mingled and entertained friends at the local Club Cigar establishment, often singing, laughing, and enjoying a cocktail and a cigar, all with a twinkle in his eye. He grew up water skiing in Minnesota's lakes, which later translated to Montana. Jack eventually pivoted to both downhill and cross-country skiing in Montana's mountains with Steve and Sue. He spent decades at Swan Lake's Birch Glen Resort with his family before building his own lake house overlooking the water in 1991. This accomplishment and the many memories associated with it were truly among his most sincere treasures. Jack was also a proud member of the Meadow Lark Country Club for over 50 years, where he enjoyed golfing, playing tennis and socializing with many friends. Other hobbies included a passion for motorcycles in his earlier days, as well as hunting, fishing, enjoying evening pontoon boat rides on Swan Lake, hiking, huckleberry picking, reading, and watching old western movies, specifically those starring John Wayne and The Lone Ranger.

Jack and Marlyn enjoyed many cruises and trips together in their retirement years, both within the United States and abroad. They also enjoyed spending winters in Arizona, where they made many friends and participated in various activities the Grand Canyon State offered.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Elizabeth Fletcher. Survivors include his wife of nearly 50 years, Marlyn Fletcher of Great Falls; son, Steve Fletcher of Missoula; daughter Sue Clark (Bob) of Florence; granddaughter Erin Rollins (Brandon) of Saint Ignatius; three great-grandsons, Luke, Tate and Mack Rollins; his sisters, Janis Obinger (Tom) of North Oaks, MN, and Carol Vetter (Larry) of Wayzata, MN; nephews Rik Obinger, Mike Obinger and Brent Nicolle; and nieces, Sheri Murphy and Rene Murphy.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 16th at 11:00 a.m. at Croxford Funeral Home, 1307 Central Avenue in Great Falls. A reception and luncheon will immediately follow at the Meadow Lark Country Club located at 300 Country Club Boulevard. The family thanks the Benefis Peace Hospice staff for the remarkable care and compassion they demonstrated during Jack's final days. Additionally, Mary at Highgate Memory Care was a huge presence and the family deeply appreciates her guidance and caring manner throughout a very difficult time.

Here's to Jack and a life well lived. "Hi-ho, Silver! Away!"

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