Obituary: Janice Marcia Williams Allestad

Janice Marcia Williams Allestad, aged 79, passed away on March 21, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana.

Janice was born on November 25, 1946, in Abingdon, Virginia, to Arthur and Louise Wright Williams, who preceded her in death.

She was the devoted and loving wife of Ole Allestad, with whom she shared 53 beautiful years of marriage. Together, they built a life centered on faith, family, and unwavering love.

Janice is survived by her brother, Arthur Bernard “Benny” Williams and his wife, Laura. She also leaves behind her beloved children, Grant (Robin) Allestad, Lars Allestad, Dawn Allestad Schull, and Cindy (John) Lyle. Her legacy continues through her fourteen grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-grandchild on the way.

Janice lived a life of service, compassion, and strength. She was a dedicated member of Crossroads Memorial Church, where her faith in Jesus Christ was the foundation of her life. Her love for her Savior guided everything she did and touched everyone who knew her.

An avid outdoorswoman, Janice loved to hunt, fish, and kayak. She also treasured time spent traveling, especially vacations and cruises with her and Ole’s dear friends, Pam and Craig Windmueller. She adored her dog, Dusty, who loved curling up beside her as she knitted and watched TV.

She gave generously of her time and talents, especially through knitting blankets for the Echoz Pregnancy Center, a cause very dear to her heart. Janice was also a trailblazer, helping to found the women’s motorcycle riding group, the Treasure State Lady Riders, leaving her mark on a community of strong and independent women.

She will always be remembered for the traditions she lovingly created. Her homemade peanut brittle, lefse, krumkake, and donuts were not just treats, but expressions of her love, shared with family and friends alike.

Above all, Janice loved fiercely. She loved her husband, Ole, with all her heart, cherished her family deeply, and remained steadfast in her faith throughout her life.

A memorial service will be held at Crossroads Church on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at 1:00 p.m.

She will be greatly missed and forever remembered by all who were blessed to know her.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.