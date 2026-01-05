Obituary: Jean Francis Eve

Jean Francis Eve, devoted husband and beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and friend, quietly slipped away in the early hours of December 24, 2025.

A rosary will be held on Friday, January 9, at 6 p.m. and a funeral liturgy on Saturday, January 10, 2026, at 11 a.m., both at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with a niche placement to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Jean was born May 18, 1932, to Joseph and Lorena (Casper) Eve in Benson, Minnesota. He was the second oldest of 10 children. His family moved often with his dad’s job as a band director, living throughout Montana in Belt, Geraldine, Stanford, and Poplar. He graduated from Poplar High School in 1950. He went on to earn his BA in accounting from the College of Great Falls in 1954.

While attending college he met his love, Mary Ellen Conover. They married on July 2, 1955. They shared a life built on faith, love, hard work, and humor. They went on to have 6 children, 13 grandchildren and 8, soon to be 9 great-grandchildren.

Jean was a faithful Catholic. His life was based on faith and devotion. He cared for his wife of 67 years as she battled Alzheimer’s, keeping her home until her death in 2023. You would often find him sitting next to her, holding her hand. He took great pride in his kids and grandkids. His favorite role next to being a husband was being “Popsy” to his grandkids and great-grandkids. He would frequently be found rocking the babies and singing “Waltzing Matilda” to soothe them.

Jean lived his life with a positive attitude and strong connections. He embraced an eclectic group of friends. He enjoyed many lifelong friendships as well as the professional relationships he developed working as an accountant for Central Machinery and later as an auditor for the State of Montana until his retirement in 1993. He was known to deliver donuts to those he appreciated and share a shot of Old Crow on occasion.

Jean is survived by his children, Joseph (Melanie), Susan, Tim (Stacey), Jon, and Cindy (Shannon); daughter-in-law, Valarie; 13 grandchildren; 8, soon to be 9 great-grandchildren; brothers, Paul (Rosie), Allan (Norma), and Robert (Jane); and brother-in-law, Dale (Donnie) Conover. He was preceded in death by his sisters, twin, Joan (Leo) Kimmet, Donna (Bob) Thorsen, Margo (Larry) Krein, and Eileen (Dan) Welsh; brothers, Ed (Terri) Eve and Phillip (Lonnie) Eve; son, Michael; and granddaughters, Josi and Shelby.

Memorials in Jean’s name may be made to Benefis Peace Hospice or a charity of the donor’s choice.

