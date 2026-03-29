Obituary: Jeffrey Joe Creek Reyes

Jeffrey Joe Creek Reyes, age 24, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on March 27, 2026, due to heart transplant rejection. Jeffrey was born on April 17, 2001. His parents are Philip and Pamela Reyes/Jeffrey Nelson (deceased) and Nora Gayton.

He graduated from homeschool in 2019 and went on to become a dedicated manager at McDonald’s, where he worked since high school. Jeffrey also gave his time to others by volunteering with foster children and the homeless, reflecting his deeply caring nature.

He had a passion for building with Legos, video gaming, and was famously known as a “cheater” at UNO, always bringing laughter and competition to those around him. Jeffrey made everyone feel like family. His smile made people feel instantly loved, and his laughter and teasing brought joy to all who knew him. He was a source of pride for his parents and a constant supporter of his siblings.

Jeffrey is survived by his siblings: Whisper Four Horns (Emmerson), Winter Aleck (Tyrel), Antonio Reyes (Brianna), Hunter Reyes, Manuel Reyes, Sage Nelson, Knox Reyes, Alexander Reyes, Jasmine Reyes, Malachi Reyes, Ekko Reyes, Gabriel Reyes, Elizabeth Reyes, Beverly Reyes, and Promise Reyes. He was preceded in death by his sibling, Prairie Atkinson.

Jeffrey is also lovingly remembered by his grandparents, aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and his work family, all of whom will deeply miss his warmth and presence.

A funeral service will be held on April 1, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Great Falls, MT. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. A reception will take place afterward at Little Shell Community Hall, where a potluck will be shared.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to Benefis Peace Hospice.

Jeffrey’s life, though far too short, was filled with love, laughter, and meaningful connections. His impact on others will never be forgotten.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.