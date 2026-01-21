Obituary: John William Klinefelter

John William Klinefelter, aged 83, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on January 13, 2026, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was surrounded by family at Peace Hospice, where he passed peacefully.

A Celebration of Life will be held on February 22, 2026, at the Elks Lodge, 500 1st Avenue South, Great Falls, at 3:00 p.m.

John was born on July 5, 1943, in Stillwater, Minnesota, to Ed and Elvira Klinefelter. He grew up in Stillwater, attended high school there, and worked at the Lowell Inn, beginning as a fire stoker and eventually working his way into the kitchen. After graduating in 1961, John attended culinary school before being drafted into the United States military.

John served as a door gunner and was deployed to Vietnam in 1965. He was always proud of his service and often shared stories from his time in Vietnam.

After returning home, John continued working at the Lowell Inn and later at the Grand Hotel in Stillwater, putting his culinary skills to use. After several years, he began working for Anderson Windows as a traveling salesman, covering the Northwest. Along the way, he made it a point to ski at every ski area he could. During one of his trips through Denver, John met the love of his life, Iris Kujawa, who was teaching there at the time. They dated for a while before John proposed to Iris at Loveland Ski Area. They were married in 1969 in Brennyville, Minnesota, and later moved to Wichita, Kansas.

In 1971, John and Iris welcomed their daughter, Kara, followed by their son, Eric, in 1972. A few years later, the family moved to Great Falls, Montana, where John purchased their home without Iris seeing it first.

Soon after settling in Great Falls, John purchased the Sly Fox and entered the restaurant business for several years. He also owned and managed multiple rental properties, keeping himself constantly busy. Not long after, John founded Klinefelter’s Insulation in the 70’s. Over the next 40-plus years, he built a successful business, formed hundreds of friendships, and became a well-known and respected member of the Great Falls community.

John was an avid outdoorsman who lived life to the fullest and found his greatest joy in sharing his passions with those he loved. He treasured hunting trips to Wisdom, the Breaks, the cabin at Benchmark, and Neihart, often surrounded by his grandchildren, son, son-in-law, and close friends. He patiently taught his grandsons much of what they know about hunting and fishing, while ensuring his granddaughters were included in the adventure as well. John began preparing for these hunting trips weeks in advance, famously bringing everything “but the kitchen sink,” often saying, “Why go without in the land of plenty?”—a promise he always kept.

Fishing was John’s second great love, especially fly fishing. He spent countless days on Holter Lake, Newlan Creek, and the Missouri River, passing on his knowledge and love of the water to his family. His zest for life also carried him around the world on hunting and fishing trips, including special journeys where each grandson chose the destination. Eric and Brian were fortunate to join him on several of these memorable adventures as well.

John also enjoyed skiing and took immense pride in the skiing abilities of his children and grandchildren. Showdown was his favorite place to ski, where he formed many lasting friendships over the years—whether carving turns with the “Over the Hill” group or sharing stories in the bar afterward. He could be found there most weekends and was often one of the last vehicles to leave the parking lot.

John often said, “Don’t get off in Chicago if you’re going to New York,” a philosophy that perfectly reflected how he lived his life. He never cut anything short—friendships, family, his work ethic, a hunting, fishing, or skiing trip. John believed in going all in, seeing things through, and making the most of every moment. He will be remembered for his adventurous spirit, unwavering work ethic, and the deep, enduring love that he had for those closest to him.

John is survived by his daughter, Kara (Brian) Greenwell; and grandchildren Kylie, and Tucker; his son, Eric (Amber) Klinefelter; and grandchildren, Colter, Corbin, Brynn, and Anslee; his older sister, Joanne Coombs; his younger sister, Carol (Ron) Moen; and nieces and nephews, Michelle, Rick, Brian, Scott, Denise, and Troy.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Iris Klinefelter; his parents, Elvira and Ed Klinefelter; his in-laws, Leona and Lawrence Kujawa; and Larry Kujawa.

John had a passion for helping the town of Neihart and the Inconvenience Store. For that reason, Kara and Eric have decided to create a memorial honoring John that will give back and improve the town of Neihart. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Kara Greenwell or Eric Klinefelter and mailed to Klinefelter’s Insulation at 2412 13th Street South, Great Falls, Montana 59405

“Do not go where the path may lead; go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

