Obituary: Kathleen Gilligan Reed

It is with profound sadness that the family of Kathleen Gilligan Reed, age 75, shares the news that she passed away on June 6, 2025. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Kathy was born in Havre, Montana to John and Nora Gilligan. She was fourth in the line of six, one of two girls sandwiched between boys. She considered her siblings to be her best friends.

The Gilligans moved to Great Falls and quickly took over the north side. Kathy was such a take-charge kid. She once told a little girl her name was “Kathy Kiwanis” so she could be the boss of Kiwanis Park.

Kathy attended St. Gerard’s School, then Great Falls Central Catholic High School, where she was a cheerleader. She continued many of those high school friendships throughout her life. Kathy continued cheerleading (and maybe a little bit of studying) at Carroll College.

While at Carroll, Kathy met her first husband and the two traveled across the country for his job. Throughout their marriage, they welcomed three beloved children.

Kathy’s heart was always in Montana. She brought her children home in 1982 and spent the rest of her life in Great Falls.

Around that time, Kathy found the love of her life in Richard Reed. The two traveled, skied and laughed together throughout their marriage until Dick passed away in 2007. The marriage also brought into Kathy’s life her beloved stepchildren, then grandchildren.

Kathy was a fixture on the sidelines of baseball, softball, basketball, volleyball, and football games. She was the one coaching little league and playing catch in the yard. She loved the choir concerts, voice recitals, and theater performances.

She had a life outside of being a mom, too, singing alto in the Great Falls Symphonic Choir, acting in plays and even going back to school to earn her bachelor’s degree at the University of Great Falls. She volunteered at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. She loved to read, and she filled her house with books.

She will forever be honored by her children, Christopher, Gretchen (Eric) Fowell and Melissa (Derek) Deis. She was adored by her grandchildren, Ava and Madeline Fowell and Dylan and Daniel Deis. She is remembered by her stepchildren Lynn (Mike) Bauman, Richard Reed, Laura (Tom) Fagan, and Elizabeth Pasquan, along with their children. Her stories live on through her siblings John (Mary Kay) Gilligan, Michael (Tina) Gilligan, Mary Jo Cahill, and Timothy Gilligan. She is also survived by many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Kathy is welcomed into the kingdom of heaven by her beloved parents, John and Nora; her husband, Dick; and her brother, Joe.

We’ll celebrate Kathy with a funeral mass on Friday, June 20, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Parish in Great Falls.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.