Obituary: Kenneth "Ken" William Albrecht

Ken Albrecht, 91, of Great Falls, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2026. Ken Albrecht was born in Minot, North Dakota on April 16, 1934. He moved to Great Falls at the age of 16 where he attended and graduated from Great Falls Central High School. He played football and basketball. He attended the College of Great Falls for one year before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps.

Upon his discharge, he returned to Great Falls and attended and graduated from the University of Montana in 1959. He married his high school sweetheart, Dolores "Bunky" Walsh in December 1956.

Ken went to work for Boise Cascade Building Material and in 1968 he and his wife opened their own business, Wholesale Flooring. Five years later they added Contract Flooring to the business. In 2001, he sold his business and he and Bunky spent their winters in California and Arizona.

He was a football official for 20 years and an avid Corvette enthusiast, owning many Corvettes over the years. He and his wife were longtime members of the local Corvette club.

Ken was an avid supporter of University of Montana Athletics, especially Grizzly football. He loved to travel and much of their travels were attending Griz football games. He truly loved all people throughout Montana and Great Falls that he did business with, as well as Bunky's family and his dear friends.

He is survived by his son, Joe (Tracy) Albrecht; daughter, Denise (Fred) Maxted; son-in-law, Dan Richards; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins.

Ken was preceded in death by his wife, Bunky; daughter, Kristen; and son, Tim.

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