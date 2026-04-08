Obituary: Susan "Sue" Louise Bronec

Susan “Sue” Louise Bronec passed away peacefully on March 31, 2026, at Peace Hospice after a courageous battle with cancer. For the past couple years, Sue faced her illness with remarkable strength, determination, and grace, fighting hard every step of the way. She was surrounded by love in her final moments, with her daughter, Stephanie, son, Stuart, and her dearest friend, Debbie Hunter by her side.

Cremation has taken place, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Sue was born on August 14, 1948, and was lovingly adopted at birth by Stephan and Shirley Bronec of Geraldine, Montana.

In December 1966, she married Stan Schopp. Together they welcomed their daughter, Stephanie, in May of 1967, and their son, Stuart, in December of 1969. Though they later divorced, they remained close friends throughout the years, and that bond endured until Sue’s final day.

Sue built a wonderful career, first selling cars for Rice Motors and later finding her passion in advertising, working for Montana Auto Chaser magazine where she enjoyed taking photographs until her retirement.

Beyond the deep love and pride she held for her children and grandchildren, Sue considered her 43 years of sobriety to be one of the greatest accomplishments of her life. She was deeply involved in AA, where her warmth, kindness, and unwavering support touched countless lives. Her compassionate spirit, generous heart, and ability to make others feel seen and cared for left a lasting impact on everyone fortunate enough to know her. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered.

Sue is survived by her daughter, Stephanie (Jay) Schabarker of Great Falls; her son, Stuart (Tracy) Schopp of Bozeman; her granddaughters, Sadie, Grace, Molly, Paisley, Mila, and Maci; her grandson, Joseph (Bjorg); and her cherished great-granddaughter, Josie. She is also survived by her sister, Sharleen (Jim) Thompson; her brother, Steven (Sue) Bronec; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; many dear friends; and her beloved dogs, Lacie and Poppy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, many of her biological brothers and sisters, and her deeply beloved dog, Jazzy.

Sue’s family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the caring teams who supported her throughout her journey. A special thank you to everyone at the Great Falls Clinic Oncology Department, especially Dr. Kaae, and the wonderful nurses in the Infusion Department, whose compassion, dedication, and kindness meant so much to Sue and her family. The family also extends their deepest appreciation to the extraordinary staff at Peace Hospice for the comfort, dignity, and gentle care they provided in her final days.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Peace Hospice of Great Falls and the American Cancer Society.

To share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.