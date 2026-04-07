Obituary: Doris Mae Thunstrom

Doris Mae Thunstrom (née Wilson), 97, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2026.

Doris was born on November 24, 1928, in Johnstown, North Dakota. She married the love of her life, Arthur “Art” Thunstrom, on August 13, 1948, in Moorhead, Minnesota. Together, they built a life rooted in love, faith, and family, raising four children: Linda, Barbara, John, and Jerry.

A quiet and steady presence, Doris lived her life with gentle strength and deep compassion. She loved her family, her faith, and her furry companions, and found joy in simple pleasures like fishing alongside Art. Their children fondly remember Sunday afternoons at the Westside VFW, where Doris and Art lit up the dance floor together—they truly loved to dance.

Doris had a remarkable way of opening her heart and home to others. She became a “surrogate” mother to many—wayward kids and even adults—offering kindness, stability, and care without expectation. Her quiet guidance and unwavering presence made a lasting difference in countless lives.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Art and her daughter, Linda.

She is survived by her children, Barbara Smovir, John (Tovie) Thunstrom, and Jerry (Diane) Thunstrom; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; along with an abundance of extended family and dear friends who were loved as family.

Doris will be remembered for her quiet kindness, her steadfast faith, and the love she gave so freely. Her legacy lives on in the family she cherished and the many lives she gently shaped.

To share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.